Saturday Night Live: Molly Shannon Offers Some "Mary Katherine" Advice Check out this week's Saturday Night Live promo with host Molly Shannon, musical guest the Jonas Brothers & SNL cast member Ego Nwodim.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon and musical guest the Jonas Brothers hitting the stages of Studio 8H this weekend, it's time we checked in to see how things are going. And with it being Thursday, that means it's time for the on-set promo. Joined by SNL cast member Ego Nwodim, we learn why the Jonas Brothers can't have chocolate, that trying to do the show outside isn't a good idea (neither is losing the Jonas Brothers), and that Shannon's proven "technique" for nerves still works.

And before you check out the promo before, don't forget that the following weekend brings host Ana de Armas with musical guest Karol G to Studio 8H for the third live show in a row.

Here's a flashback to last night when SNL offered us a look at Shannon and the cast checking in from read-thru – take a look:

Now, here's a look at Shannon's return to Studio 8H for this weekend's show – her very early return:

