Saturday Night Live: Molly Shannon Offers Some "Mary Katherine" Advice

Check out this week's Saturday Night Live promo with host Molly Shannon, musical guest the Jonas Brothers & SNL cast member Ego Nwodim.

Published
by
|
Comments

With NBC's Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon and musical guest the Jonas Brothers hitting the stages of Studio 8H this weekend, it's time we checked in to see how things are going. And with it being Thursday, that means it's time for the on-set promo. Joined by SNL cast member Ego Nwodim, we learn why the Jonas Brothers can't have chocolate, that trying to do the show outside isn't a good idea (neither is losing the Jonas Brothers), and that Shannon's proven "technique" for nerves still works.

saturday night live
Image: SNL Screencap

And before you check out the promo before, don't forget that the following weekend brings host Ana de Armas with musical guest Karol G to Studio 8H for the third live show in a row.

Here's a flashback to last night when SNL offered us a look at Shannon and the cast checking in from read-thru – take a look:

Saturday Night Live
Image: SNL Instagram Stories Screencap
Saturday Night Live: Molly Shannon Offers Some "Mary Katherine" Advice
Image: SNL Instagram Stories Screencap
Saturday Night Live
Image: SNL Instagram Stories Screencap
Saturday Night Live: Molly Shannon Offers Some "Mary Katherine" Advice
Image: SNL Instagram Stories Screencap
Saturday Night Live
Image: SNL Instagram Stories Screencap
Saturday Night Live: Molly Shannon Offers Some "Mary Katherine" Advice
Image: SNL Instagram Stories Screencap
Saturday Night Live
Image: SNL Instagram Stories Screencap

Now, here's a look at Shannon's return to Studio 8H for this weekend's show – her very early return:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

snl
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Season 48 Cast Shot — Pictured: (top row l-r) Michael Longfellow, Sarah Sherman, Punkie Johnson, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson; (bottom row l-r) Marcello Hernandez, Michael Che, Bowen Yang, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Fineman, Devon Walker — (Photo by: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.