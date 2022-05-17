Saturday Night Live Welcomes Natasha Lyonne & Japanese Breakfast

After an impressive outing from Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) and musical guest Post Malone this past weekend (check out our thoughts here), we find ourselves heading into the Season 47 finale. After that? We're stuck in that weird limbo place where we wait all summer to find out who's coming back & who isn't, as well as any new faces joining the cast of NBC's Saturday Night Live. But for now, let's live in the moment though it seems pretty appropriate to get into "timey-wimey" stuff considering this weekend's host is Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne, who's being joined by musical guest Japanese Breakfast. And you know how the routine goes right? It's Tuesday, so…

So let's kick off the final promotional machine week for Season 47 with a look at the welcome video for Lyonne & Japanese Breakfast that SNL released this morning:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained.

"I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).