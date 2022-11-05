Saturday Night Live: Where's Our On-Set Promo? Amy Schumer Rewind

Okay, so before we jump into a look back at tonight's host, Amy Schumer's prior history with NBC & Lorne Michaels' Saturday Night Live (with musical guest Steve Lacy joining her tonight), there's something that's been bugging us over the past two days. So what happened to the on-set promo with Schumer, Lacy, and an SNL cast member (or members) that we usually get on Thursdays? We… just didn't get one? Weird. That said, what we got to replace it was great… but more on that in a minute. For now, jump into our TARDIS as we take a trip back in time to 2015 and 2018…

Now here's a sample of Schumer's past work from her previous appearances, including 2015's S41E02 with musical guest The Weeknd and 2018's S43E20 with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. First up, let's take a look at the two previous opening monologues:

And then there was that time Schumer exposed the inner workings of Saturday Night Live…

And now, a smattering of sketches to help set the tone for tonight:

Looking Back at Amy Schumer's Saturday Night Live Week

As we mentioned previously, we didn't get an on-set promo video for this weekend but what we did get was SNL cast member Ego Nwodim (one of our major favs) taking us on a mini-mic (you'll understand) tour of Studio 8H as the team continues getting everything together for Saturday night. And along the way, we get a chance to meet some of the important players who make sure the show hits our screens. In fact, we even get a guest appearance from none other than SNL writer & Please Don't Destroy member Ben Marshall.

Here's a look at Nwodim's tour of the work being done to prepare for this weekend (with maybe a spoiler or two):

On Wednesday, we got a chance to check out Schumer & members of the SNL cast during the read-thru for this weekend. And since I see Sarah Sherman & Colin Jost together, I hope that means another round of Sherman headline-bashing Jost on "Weekend Update" is on the way.

That brings us to the midweek sketch (also from Wednesday), with Schumer joined by SNL cast member James Austin Johnson as the latter does a rundown of Schumer's rider. With our host being a new mom, there are definitely some needs that the baby will have. Like loose cigarettes. Or a gun.

Here's a look at how it all makes sense (along with an unexpected cameo from SNL cast member Michael Longfellow):

And here's a look back at the official intro "welcome video" for Schumer and Lacy that was released to kick things off:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.