Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: Disgaea, Disgaea Mayhem, NIS America

Disgaea Mayhem Confirmed For Late July Launch

Disgaea Mayhem released a new trailer this week confirming the official launch date, as it arrives on PC and consoles in late July

Article Summary Disgaea Mayhem launches in late July 2026 on PC and consoles, with a new trailer confirming the release date.

This Disgaea action RPG spinoff trades turn-based battles for fast-paced combat with seven weapon classes.

Grind levels, upgrade gear, explore the Item World, and pass Dark Chocolate Assembly bills to boost power.

Play as mercenary N.A. and team with Princess Tichelle in a light-hearted demon adventure fueled by flan.

Nippon Ichi Software has confirmed the official launch date for Disgaea Mayhem, as the game will arrive in late July. The team released a new trailer this week, which we have for you here, showing off more of the game as they take a faster-paced approach to the franchise. Enjoy checking it out along with more dev notes and photos here, as the game will arrive for PC and consoles on July 23, 2026.

Experience a High-Octane Take On The Franchise With Disgaea Mayhem

The princess needs her flan in this brand new take on the venerated Disgaea franchise. Take direct control of the action as N.A., a mercenary with a discerning sweet tooth, as you mow down monsters in the name of money. Equip weapons from seven different classes to play in seven different ways! Whether you want to use the tried-and-true sword or the ranged bow, you can always switch your weapon to switch up the way you play! The more things Magichange, the more they stay the same. Grind levels, improve your equipment, and pass new bills at the Dark Chocolate Assembly to make the numbers go up until you're dealing millions of damage with every hit! You can even recruit classic demons like the Prinny to bring along with you! It's time to experience Disgaea in a whole new way!

Magichange into Action: Take direct control of the combat in this action RPG spinoff of the Disgaea series! Beat down hundreds of enemies with classic Disgaea weapons, including the sword, gun, fist, and axe!

Take direct control of the combat in this action RPG spinoff of the Disgaea series! Beat down hundreds of enemies with classic Disgaea weapons, including the sword, gun, fist, and axe! Grind Up to Get Down: It wouldn't be Disgaea without the ability to get stronger. Head to the Item World to power up your equipment, reincarnate for higher base stats, or grind out levels to make sure you're at the top of the food chain!

It wouldn't be Disgaea without the ability to get stronger. Head to the Item World to power up your equipment, reincarnate for higher base stats, or grind out levels to make sure you're at the top of the food chain! Satisfy Her Cravings: It takes a demon to feed a princess! Princess Tichelle loves her flan, and N.A. loves a paycheck. By working together, they can both get what they want! Dessert brings people (and demons) together in this light-hearted tale.

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