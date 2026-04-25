Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: invincible, Invincible VS, Prince St. Pizza

Prince St. Pizza Announces New Invincible VS Collaboration

Prince St. Pizza has partnered up with Skybound Entertainment to do a new collaboration with their upcoming game Invincible VS

Article Summary Prince St. Pizza teams with Skybound Entertainment for an Invincible VS collaboration launching April 27.

The limited Burger Mart Supreme pizza is inspired by Invincible, packed with beef, cheese, pickles, lettuce, and sauce.

Invincible VS fans also get collectible character boxes themed around Invincible, Omni-Man, Atom Eve, and Cecil.

Each Burger Mart Supreme purchase includes a downloadable exclusive Invincible skin for Invincible VS.

Prince St. Pizza has partnered with Skybound Entertainment for a new collaboration, as you'll see a new pizza and more tied to Invincible VS. The new 3v3 fighting game is coming out next week, and to mark the occasion, the small pizza chain will have a new offering in the form of the Burger Mart Supreme. Which, as you may have guessed, is basically a tribute to the food chain inside the comics and TV series, as they have loaded the pizza with shredded mozzarella, New School American cheese, ground beef, yellow mustard, shaved iceberg lettuce, sliced pickles, sesame seeds, and Burger Mart sauce. All of which will be served in four special boxes featuring the characters Invincible, Omni-Man, Atom Eve, and Cecil Stedman. We have the rifner details below as this promotion kicks off on April 27.

Power Yourself Up With The Invincible VS Burger Mart Supreme

A slice worthy of a superhero. The Invincible VS Burger Mart Supreme is a bold, stacked take on Prince St.'s signature style, built to reflect the energy, intensity, and larger-than-life world of Invincible. Topped with shredded mozzarella and New School American cheese, ground beef, yellow mustard, shaved iceberg lettuce, sliced pickles, sesame seeds, and a signature Burger Mart sauce, the pie channels a fully loaded, burger-inspired flavor profile in pizza form. The limited-edition launch also features custom packaging inspired by Burger Mart, designed as a collectible nod to the series' universe.

Every Burger Mart Supreme purchase unlocks a downloadable, exclusive in-game Invincible skin, featuring the character in Prince St. Pizza's signature colorway with two distinct variants—bringing the IRL drop directly into the world of Invincible VS gameplay. Fans will also see limited-edition packaging and collectible box design elements featuring characters and visual motifs from Invincible VS, making the collaboration as much a collectible moment as a culinary one. Fuel up like a hero – because saving the world (or just getting through your day) takes energy.

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