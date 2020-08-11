Saved by the Bell Teaser Finds Elizabeth Berkley Is So Excited

Elizabeth Berkley Lauren is so excited and she just can't hide it. The latest trailer for the Saved by the Bell revival sees Jessie starts her off asking AC Slater (Mario Lopez) "if he wishes he can go back and relive high school again" at a dance setting. He responds in kind acknowledging how much it sucks adulting. The trailer follows up to Lexi (Josie Totah) who talks to Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena) about how high school will change their lives. The shot quickly shifts to Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), who greets a shocked Lexi, who didn't think a Morris can be in honors English before he pours on the charm.

The next shot sees Slater acknowledging how the Bayside he grew up with is far removed from the Bayside he teaches at now as a bunch of underachievers. We are then introduced to Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) who knows a Kardashian for some reason. Near mid-way through the trailer we're treated to another familiar sight, the Maxx with Ed Alonzo reprising his role as Max serving up food to the students from an angle never seen during the original series' run. We finally get a glimpse of the front counter and kitchen while retaining its colorful glory. It's not like an unveiling of an iPhone, it's just burgers, but hey, it's a friendly face, and Alonzo's aged really well.

Aisha then makes an observation of how Bayside's current senior class looks like they've been around far longer than they have alluded to the familiar fantasy sequences where things are taken literally.

Then we're treated to a quick montage of sequences to the tune of The Pointer Sisters' "I'm So Excited." Age differences aside, it's too disturbing how well the 46-YEAR OLD Lopez fits in with the younger cast. When Lexi reveals to Mack how she's stressed, his solution comes in a magical bottle. Out of nowhere, Jessie slaps the bottle out of Mack revealing her own "episode" with caffeine pills. "At first, they're so exciting, and then it gets even more exciting," she continues. "But after that, it gets so scary and in the end, you ruin your girl group shot at a recording contract." Hey from the sound of things, at least she got Stanford? Saved by the Bell also stars Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, John Michael Higgins, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. The series premieres fall 2020 on the NBC Universal streamer Peacock.