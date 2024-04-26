Posted in: Amazon Studios, Bethesda Softworks, Game Hardware, Games, Microsoft, TV, Video Games | Tagged: amazon, Fallout, Michael Emerson, prime video, xbox

Fallout: Xbox Offers Morbid Wilzig-Related Answer to Jeans Question

Xbox went a bit dark with its response to a jeans-related question - one that viewers of Amazon's Prime Video series Fallout can appreciate.

Michael Emerson's character Wilzig has a tragic arc, ending with a decapitation plot twist.

Fallout, the game series and now Amazon Prime show, continues to spawn memes and social buzz.

The Fallout TV adaptation is crafted by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, featuring a star-studded cast.

Given the popularity of the Bethesda game franchise-turned-Amazon Prime Video series Fallout, naturally, memes would pop out. One company that's been with the franchise since the very beginning was Microsoft, with the 1997 original release of the first Fallout for PC and Mac systems during its Interplay days. In 2008, the franchise expanded onto consoles in Fallout 3 with Sony's PlayStation 3 and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and its follow-up in 2015's Fallout 4 for modern consoles PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. That doesn't even get into the seven spinoff games and the upcoming fifth game announced in 2022. On social media, one user wasn't aware of the loop in carpenter pants that connects from the side seam, and the rear pocket was used and the Xbox account didn't disappoint – morbidly.

Xbox's Morbid 'Fallout'-Inspired Response

Xbox responded by posting the decapitated head of Dr. Siggi Wilzig, played by Michael Emerson in the Prime Video series, with the caption, "Never leave the house without it." To recap, as we meet Wilzig, he injects himself with a blue substance and trains CX404, an experimental dog. During an attack, one of Wilzig's feet is amputated and later replaced with metal prosthetic feet. Unfortunately, he's tasked to walk on it and ultimately succumbs to his injuries. Before taking his own life, he requests his temporary traveling companion Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) decapitate him and carry his head as it would be key to helping recover her kidnapped father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan). Okie dokie! Things don't exactly go as planned as Wilzig's head ends up in Thaddeus' (Johnny Pemberton) hands and Lucy's attention shifts to recovering it – enlisting Maximus' (Aaron Moten) help.

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan wrote, created, and executive produced the Prime Video adaptation of Fallout, which also stars Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Walton Goggins, now available to stream on Prime Video.

