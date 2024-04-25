Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: amazon, exclusive, interview, Joshua J Williams, prime video, Them: The Scare, Them!

Them: The Scare: Joshua J. Williams on Joining Season 2, Veteran Cast

Joshua J. Williams (Cloak & Dagger) discussed joining the second season of Little Marvin's horror anthology series, Them: The Scare.

Joshua J Williams is working his way up as a rising star, and it's hard to believe he's accomplished so much in nearly a decade in episodic television in Cinemax's Quarry, Prime Video's Wayne, Freeform's Cloak & Dagger, and Showtime's Flatbush Misdemeanors. His latest is the Little Marvin horror anthology series Them for season two, titled "The Scare" on Prime Video. Set in 1991, Them: The Scare centers on LAPD Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde), who is assigned to a new case: a gruesome murder that has left the most hardened detectives shaken. As Dawn draws closer to the truth, something malevolent grips her and her family. Williams, who plays Kel Reeve, spoke to Bleeding Cool about joining the ensemble, researching obsessive-compulsive disorder for the character, and working with veterans like Ayorinde and Pam Grier.

Them: The Scare: Joshua J. Williams on Joining Prime Video Horror Anthology

Bleeding Cool: What went through your mind when you were cast in 'Them' and your thoughts on working with Little Marvin?

Williams: When I first heard about it, I was watching the first season. Once the second season came across my desk, I was so eager to put myself on tape. I knew I needed something like this to become part of my resume. I wanted to play a character like Kel with so many layers because it would challenge me as an actor, so I was ready. Little Marvin, our showrunner, is amazing. It was amazing working with him as well as our producers, and everybody behind the scenes was amazing to work with. Amazon, Sony, and everybody in that cast was phenomenal. Deborah, Pam [Grier], Luke [James]. Carlito [Olivero], Jeremy [Bobb], and everybody was such a joy to work with, and I wish to do it again.

What are the biggest challenges for you working in the series and the horror genre?

Horror is a challenge in itself. Like my character, Kel suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder, so I wanted to give justice to the character with that aspect, specifically because I've researched people with the disorder, talking to them on the phone with the disorder, and I wanted to get an insight on how that is so I could put my all into the character without missing anything. That's one of the scariest things: not being able to give the character as much as needed. I tried my best with it and hopefully, people will see that.

What was it like on set with your co-stars? Did you pick up anything from experienced vets like Deborah and Pam?

They were amazing. I couldn't ask for a better cast. Down to the knowledge from Pam, the friendship with Deborah, the brotherliness with Luke. Everybody was so welcoming. It was an honor to work with people that are vets in this industry. I couldn't ask for a better cast for real. This is a true ensemble piece, and I gained so much knowledge from everyone. I'm just so grateful and I wish that I would be able to work with them again.

Them: The Scare is available to stream on Prime Video.

