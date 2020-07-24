Saved by the Bell Star Mark-Paul Gosselaar Hosting Rewatch Podcast

One of the benefits of the quarantine is how many popular sitcom stars are revisiting their most famous shows via podcast. Zach Braff and Donald Faison host the Scrubs rewatch podcast "Fake Doctors, Real Friends." Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer host The Office-themed podcast. Now Mark-Paul Gosselaar will be watching Saved by the Bell for the first time and documenting it on a podcast called Zack to the Future, according to Entertainment Weekly. Gosselaar, despite starring in the long-running NBC Saturday morning staple (1989-1992) and returning for a supporting role in the Peacock revival, has never seen the show which he's most famous for. His co-host? It's not his series co-star Mario Lopez, who played his one-time rival and best friend A.C. Slater nor is it his television wife from the series Tiffani Thiessen, who played alpha cheerleader of Bayside High Kelly Kapowski. It's "Zack Morris is Trash" host Dashiell Driscoll.

A "Saved By the Bell" Fan's Dream Come True

For those unaware, Driscoll created the web short series on Funny or Die that took memorable episodes of Saved by the Bell taking the time to thoroughly break down how much of a sociopath and horrible human being Zach truly is from his peers, authority figures and school. "For years I have been asked by the dedicated fans of Saved by the Bell to revisit the show," Gosselaar said in a statement. "I couldn't wrap my head around an idea that would keep the audience entertained and celebrate the beloved series we created over 30 years ago, mostly because I can't remember a thing about making it, and I am thrilled to say I have found the answer. As my co-host, Dashiell Driscoll will be my key to unlocking every door at Bayside, a key he assures me Zack Morris would've had. I haven't watched a single episode in its entirety since I walked off the sets in 1993. It's time to wheel that big television into class. Go Bayside!"

The first season of Zack to the Future comes courtesy of Entercom's Cadence 13. It will break down the series first season, presumably when it premiered as Good Morning Miss Bliss. Driscoll's dedication to his fandom landed him a consultant role on the NBC Universal streamer. "I would describe my experience as very surreal," Driscoll said. "It's been a really amazing journey for me and I'm so happy to be on it. I thought just getting to make Zack Morris is Trash was such a cool and fun thing. But getting to write on the reboot with Tracy Wigfield as my fearless leader is an absolute dream come true. This is the TV writing I've always wanted to do. So imagine my excitement when the phone rings one day and Mark-Paul Gosselaar is asking me to do a podcast with him! I never could've imagined when I was a kid watching re-runs after school that it would lead to anything productive or fruitful for me. [laughs] But it really led to so many great opportunities years later."

The Saved by the Bell reboot also stars Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, John Michael Higgins, Josie Totah, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Haskiri Velazquez, and Alycia Pascual-Pena.