Scooby-Doo: 8-Episode Live-Action Series Heading to Netflix

Netflix has given an eight-episode series order for Showrunners Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg's live-action Scooby-Doo series.

Looks like it's time to rev up The Mystery Machine! Netflix has given an eight-episode series order for Midnight Radio, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television's live-action Scooby-Doo series. Based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera and with Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg (Cowboy Bebop) writing the series, the still-untitled series will take viewers back to the case that first brought the team together. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-cute new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets. Appelbaum and Rosenberg will serve as showrunners, with the duo executive-producing alongside André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner via Midnight Radio. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman executive produce for Berlanti Productions.

"Mystery, Inc. is back in business! We're excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time," shared Peter Friedlander, VP, Scripted Series, Netflix. "The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it's rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we're committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids." Berlanti added, "One of my first and favorite jobs in Hollywood was sitting with Bill Hanna and Joe Barbera while they signed animation cells. Josh and Scott and everyone at Midnight Radio have crafted a story that captures their amazing spirits and their genius creation. We are grateful to them and everyone at Warners and Netflix for the partnership in helping bring this iteration of Scooby-Doo to life!"

