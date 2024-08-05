Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: ABC, Bill Lawrence, nbc, Scrubs

Scrubs Creator Bill Lawrence on "Getting The Band Back Together"

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence offered fans of the Zach Braff & Donald Faison-starring series some renewed hope about a reunion project.

When we last checked in with how things were looking regarding the possibility of Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff & Donald Faison-starring Scrubs making a return, it was during a panel for Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein's Apple TV+ series Shrinking in April 2023. That was when Christa Miller explained that the cast of the beloved sitcom was still in touch with one another – and that they kept "torturing" Lawrence about a movie reunion. In fact, Miller joked that Lawrence found it all "so annoying" that he didn't feel like he had a choice, so… "We're on it!" (with Lawrence and Braff having a fun social media exchange following Miller's comments). Now, a little more than a year later and with him working with Braff on Apple TV+'s upcoming Bad Monkey, Lawrence is offering some more hope – and a loose time frame.

"We've really started to entertain the idea about getting the band back together because we all feel like we do have some stories to tell. People in the medical community are heroes right now. They certainly aren't doing it for the money! It's been a crazy rough time, so I would not be surprised if we figure something out in the next six months to a year," Lawrence shared with The Independent. Despite how he felt during the 2022 ATX TV Festival (more on that below), Lawrence doesn't see the show's reunion being a cinematic effort. "I'm not going to do a movie. That sounds like a lot of work," Lawrence added – who also noted (as Miller did) that "We all spend time with each other in real life," so it's a topic that's definitely been discussed.

Scrubs & 2022 ATX TV Festival: A Look Back…

During the 2022 ATX TV Festival, Lawrence spoke on behalf of everyone when he expressed their appreciation for the fans still supporting the show after all of these years. "We're all so grateful any of you still care; it gives us an excuse to hang out together. We are happy to spend time with each other in any way," the series creator said to those in attendance and watching online. And while a timeline would be tough to pin down based on scheduling, Lawrence and Faison made it clear that something was coming.

"Here's the deal: I think we all want a reboot and want to work together again, but it couldn't be a full season. Maybe like a movie or something we could shoot in a few months. With everything Bill is doing now, he's never going to be free again. If he finds the time, we'll do it," Faison said (with a pitch that sounds very similar to what Pysch has been doing… and very successfully). "We're gonna do it because people still care about it, and we enjoy spending time with each other," followed up Lawrence with the confirmation.

During a Q & A session with the audience, an attendee asked what the characters would be doing today when Judy Reyes put out there what's been the subject of some very interesting fanfic: "I think Turk and JD finally come out" (to rousing applause). As for whether a musical episode could be on the horizon? Look, Lawrence is open to what the cast wants but… "I don't know if there will be a 'Scrubs' musical unless this cast all say they want to do that. Do you really want to hear Sarah [Chalke] sing? No, you don't," Lawrence joked in response.

