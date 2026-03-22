Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Season 1 E06 "My V.I.P." Images: Can JD & Dr. Park Play Nice?

Check out the images for ABC's Scrubs, S01E06: "My V.I.P.," with JD and Dr. Park teaming up to help a board member facing a health crisis.

Article Summary JD and Dr. Park must put aside differences to help a hospital board member in a medical crisis.

Interns challenge themselves to connect with patients by showing vulnerability at Sacred Heart.

Turk steps up as Elliot’s love counselor to help her with a new potential relationship.

Next week: JD isn’t invited to Turk and Carla’s annual barbecue event... what?!?

When a big-time hospital board member with a health crisis is in need of help, JD (Zach Braff) and Dr. Park (Joel Kim Booster) are forced to team up (with lots of fake smiles) to find an answer. Meanwhile, the interns try being more vulnerable with their patients, and Turk (Donald Faison) serves as Elliot's (Sarah Chalke) love counselor. Yeah, there's a lot going on during this week's episode of ABC and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Scrubs, S01E06: "My V.I.P." Along with an official overview and image gallery, we also have a look at the official overview for S01E07: "My Best Friend's Barbecue," with JD… not invited to Turk's annual barbecue?!?

Scrubs Season 1: S01E06 & S01E07 Previews

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 6: "My V.I.P." – J.D. and Dr. Park are forced to work together when a member of the hospital board experiences a mysterious health crisis. Turk helps Elliot navigate a newfound romance, while the interns practice vulnerability with patients.

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 7: "My Best Friend's Barbecue" – While J.D. is upset to not be invited to Turk and Carla's annual barbecue, he takes the opportunity to nurture his friendship with Carla at work. Turk teaches the surgical interns how to deliver bad news.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest-star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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