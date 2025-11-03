Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: sesame street

Sesame Street S56 Trailer Previews Elmo & Friends' Move to Netflix

With Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and the rest of Sesame Street moving to Netflix for Season 56, here's a look at the official trailer.

With only a week to go until Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and the rest of Sesame Street return for the long-running children's series's 56th season to their new home at Netflix, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come with the release of the official trailer and a new image gallery. As previously announced, each episode runs 11 minutes, with Netflix releasing three episodes at a time (four groupings of episodes in total). Halcyon Person (Karma's World , Dee & Friends in Oz) serves as the new head writer, and viewers can look forward to a guest appearance by professional race car driver and NASCAR champion Bubba Wallace during the first tun of episodes.

Sesame Street Season 56: What to Know About Netflix's November Return

Your Sesame Street friends are here to help little ones identify, understand, and work through their big feelings. Together, they'll show how kindness and compassion make every day brighter — whether it's learning to take turns, cheering up a friend, or finding ways to solve problems with a smile. Season 56 is going to see some interesting changes to the format and structure – here's a rundown of what viewers can expect:

N IS FOR NETFLIX! Sesame Street is joining the Netflix family! Brand new episodes — as well as past seasons — will premiere later this year. pic.twitter.com/SMEqHm29a2 — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

New ways to play along. Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street. Will there be cookie chaos or a sweet treat with every adventure? Abby's Fairy Garden is home to surprising and delightful magical creatures. What could possibly go wrong when Abby helps care for them?

To-camera moments. The characters speak directly to the viewers and invite them into the action—capturing emotions and interactions.

Animation overlays that highlight music, action, humor, and important story moments while adding visual excitement. Visual effects like wand sparkles, bubbles, and confetti will add a touch of anything-can-happen magic to the storytelling.

One 11-minute story. The longer format provides the opportunity to tell stories with even more character-driven humor and heart.

A new animated segment, "Tales from 123," that takes viewers INSIDE the most famous apartment building in the world where they can discover the wacky and whimsical building that Elmo, Cookie Monster, and friends call home.

The return of fan-favorite episodes of "Elmo's World" and "Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck."

For those of you who don't have Netflix, the series will continue to be available on PBS KIDS and across their digital video and games platforms. The streaming service will make episodes available day-and-date on PBS stations in the U.S. and across PBS KIDS digital platforms. In addition, Netflix will be able to develop video games based on the original and animated spinoff series. Stemming from Sesame Workshop, the new season is executive-produced by Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings. Emmy, Humanitas, and NAACP Award-nominated Halcyon Person (Karma's World, Dee & Friends in Oz) will be the show's new head writer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!