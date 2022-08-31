Andor: Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief's Mind Blown by New Key Art

With three weeks still to go until the three-episode premiere of Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring Andor, we might be making a pretty bold statement. But as you can tell from the headline, the upcoming streaming series released a new key art poster for the "Rogue One" prequel series that might be some of the best key art we've seen come out yet from the "Star Wars" side of the streaming service. And yes, Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief (and devoted "Rogue One" fan) Kaitlyn Booth has already given it a major, mind-blowing thumbs up.

With the three-episode premiere set for September 21st, here's a look back at the newest clip from Andor:

Earlier this month, Disney+ released a key art poster that also substitutes as a calendar of when the season's episode will debut:

Previously, Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes. The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's (Luna) story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One. With the series set to hit streaming screens on September 21st with three episodes, here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's upcoming Star Wars: Andor:

The "Andor" series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Joining Luna are Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Gilroy serves as both the series creator and showrunner, with Toby Haynes (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 8, 9,10), Susanna White (Episodes 4, 5, 6) & Benjamin Caron (Episodes 7, 11,12) directing. Writers include Tony Gilroy (Episodes 1,2, 3,11,12), Dan Gilroy (Episodes 4, 5, 6), Stephen Schiff (Episode 7) & Beau Willimon (Episodes 8, 9,10); with Luna, Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna & Michelle Rejwan executive producing. Produced by Lucasfilm, Andor premieres September 21.