Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles OG Voice Cast Talk Inspirations (VIDEO)

The cast of the original 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series reflects on its legacy and inspirations for the character voices.

If original comic creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird had their way, the original animated series adaptation of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles wouldn't have been the juggernaut franchise it is today. Forgoing the original darker tone, the 1987 animated series from Fred Wolf Films provided much of the foundation for its success. The four core characters Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo are named after the famed Renaissance painters as turtles genetically changed after encountering toxic mutagen into humanoid beings. Training the four is Splinter, a rat also affected by the mutagen as his students battle the forces of evil, including the foot clan, led by Shredder and Krang. The original series ran from 1987-1991 in syndication and on CBS from 1990-1996. Paramount, released a featurette with behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cast Reflect on OG 1987 Animated Series

Interviewed for the feature were Townsend Coleman (Michelangelo), Rob Paulsen (Raphael), Cam Clarke (Leonardo), Barry Gordon (Donatello), Renae Jacobs (April O'Neil), Peter Renaday (Splinter), Pat Fraley (Krang), and the late James Avery (Shredder). "My first encounter with the turtles was a call from my agent," Gordon recalled. "I mean, it was really nothing. No big deal," Clarke said. "I mean, it was great to get a show."

"My agent called me and said, 'You have an audition for a show called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,'" Jacobs said. "I said, 'What?'" "Stu [Rosen], the [casting] director, came in, and he says, you guys are not going to believe this," Coleman added. "I'm going to be directing this new show, and I want to bring you guys in on it, but look at this he opens his bag and he pulls out a copy of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles', one of the original comics."The success of TMNT spawned several animated adaptations on TV and film and a live-action theatrical trilogy. There are five animated series and seven films in the franchise. The upcoming animated series for Paramount+ Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is slated to premiere in Q3 2024. The most recent film was the animated Mutant Mayhem was released in 2023. For more including how Gordon's inspiration behind Rocksteady, Avery's approach to Shredder, and more, you can check out the video.

