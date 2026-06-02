Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys Universe Post-Finale: Vought's PR Campaign Is Rolling On

Vought's PR campaign rolled on in the universe of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, with Homeland returning to its original name, Voughtland.

Article Summary The Boys finale fallout continues as Vought rebrands Homeland back to Voughtland to bury Homelander’s toxic legacy.

Vought’s statement pitches family fun while mocking Homelander, proving its PR machine is already spinning at full speed.

Post-finale updates recap Homelander’s brutal death, captured on camera as Butcher finally ends The Boys villain for good.

Stan Edgar returns to lead Vought, distancing the company from Homelander while restoring profits and political influence.

We continue to get a steady run of updates on how things are looking post-Homelander (Antony Starr) over in the universe of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, and none of it is (sadly and frustratingly) surprising – more on that in a minute. For this go-around, Vought announced the next stage in its PR efforts to convince the people (and Congress) that it's here to help. Effective immediately, Homeland amusement park is back to its original name: Voughtland. "Effective today, Homeland will be rebranding back to Voughtland, because we'd never want images of a monster like Homelander to discourage your little ones from having a Super time. Still serving Brave Maeve's Inclusive Quesadillas and Maevos Rancheros for the low price of $29.99 each + tax and tip," read the statement from Vought – and yes, the company did slip in a plug to make a couple of bucks.

The Boys Post-Finale Updates So Far…

As we saw near the end of "Blood and Bone," Butcher (Karl Urban) and Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) were able to overpower Homelander long enough for Kumiko (Karen Fukuhara) to blast all of them with her newly acquired Soldier Boy-like power. From there, it's a depowered Homelander getting the living shit beaten out of him by Butcher – all while the camera on his Easter broadcast continues to roll. We're talking about the ex-leader of The Seven offering to do some very "intimate" things to Butcher if he lets him live. Well, it doesn't work: Butcher pops the top of Homelander's head with a crowbar like he was popping the top off a can of soda.

We also learned that despite Vought International facing a whole lot of legal, political, and public relations hits from the fallout of Homelander's massively destructive meltdown, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) was brought back as Vought's interim CEO to help right its wrongs. Based on what we briefly heard during his press conference, Edgar was running with the "I was Homelander's prisoner" defense – and it appeared to be working. Heading into this weekend, we got to see some of Edgar's work in action, with the company releasing an official statement regarding the "thorough internal review" being conducted regarding Homelander's broadcast. "Vought is aware of the recent footage from Homelander's Easter broadcast and is conducting a thorough internal review," read the statement from Vought International. "We will share updates with our shareholders as more comes to light."

Well, it looks like Edgar must've pulled off some pretty impressive magic in a short period of time, because Vought announced over the weekend that the more things change, the more they stay the same. "Vought International is thrilled to welcome back Stan Edgar as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. It's a new dawn for Vought, one which Stan is well-positioned to lead us into. Great news shareholders, stock prices are through the roof and EBITDA margins are on the rise already!" read the statement from Vought International that was released.

Shortly after, Vought issued a statement regarding its review of the footage, trying to separate themselves from Homelander's actions. "Today, Vought can confirm that the footage from the Oval Office was real and not AI (which stands for artificial intelligence)," read the release. "Vought disavows Homelander's seditious actions in the strongest possible terms, and we're grateful to the heroic men and women of the CIA!"

And just to prove that there were no hard feelings, Vought would go on to post that Homelander memes on social media are now legal again, and folks like Chappell Roan and others who were arrested for posting against the deceased supe will have their records expunged. "Vought is actively reviewing all mandates and legislation passed during the Homelander era and seeking to right any wrongs," read the statement from Vought. "Today, we can confirm that posting Homelander memes like this one on social media is now legal again, and any patriots who were charged with seditious online activity will be granted a clean slate!"

From there, Vought International released a statement in support of President Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) reactivating the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs (FBSA), announcing that it was partnering with FBSA "to keep the streets safe from" supes who supported Homelander (Antony Starr) and were recently fired by Vought. "Vought is proud to partner again with the newly relaunched FBSA for a brighter and safer future," read the statement from Vought that was released in May 2026. "As you know, we've summarily fired every Superhero who supported Homelander, and now someone needs to keep the streets safe from these dangerous malcontents. We look forward to working closely with whoever President Singer chooses as the FBSA's new head!" During the series finale, President Singer personally offered Hughie (Jack Quaid) the job of heading the FBSA, but he declined to open an electronics store with Annie (Erin Moriarty).

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