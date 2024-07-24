Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts to Defile Television Tonight

The Chadster warns fans not to watch AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts tonight! Tony Khan's latest attempt to cheese off The Chadster will ruin wrestling forever. 😡🚫

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😡😡😡 Tonight, AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts is set to air, and The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan has the audacity to put on such a blatantly disrespectful show. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts is nothing more than a cheap imitation of WWE's superior WarGames format, which was invented by the genius mind of Triple H. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠 The Chadster can't understand why Tony Khan insists on trying to outdo WWE with these violent, crowd-pleasing spectacles. It's like he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

The main event of AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts will feature Team AEW (Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, The Acclaimed, and Darby Allin) facing off against The Elite (Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, The Young Bucks, and "Hangman" Adam Page). 🤼‍♂️ The Chadster can't help but feel that this match is just a desperate attempt by Tony Khan to cheese off The Chadster. Why else would he book such a star-studded lineup? It's like he's trying to prove something, but all he's really proving is how obsessed he is with The Chadster. 😒

In another match on AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D will face Hikaru Shida. The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is trying to recreate the magic of their previous encounters. It's like he's forgotten that WWE has been putting on amazing women's matches for years. This match will never live up to the glory of WWE's women's division. 💁‍♀️

The FTW Championship will also be on the line at AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts when "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho defends against Minoru Suzuki. The Chadster is still in shock that Chris Jericho, a WWE legend, continues to literally stab Triple H right in the back by competing in AEW. It's a travesty, and The Chadster can't understand why Jericho would lower himself like this. 😢

Tony Khan is also promising the debut of "The Glamour" Mariah May on AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts. The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW needs to keep introducing new characters when WWE already has the perfect roster. It's just another example of how Tony Khan doesn't understand the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

And of course, MJF will be talking… and talking… and talking on AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts. The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan allows his wrestlers to ramble on like this. In WWE, promos are carefully scripted and timed to perfection. This is just another way AEW is disrespecting the business. 🎤

The Chadster is warning all readers not to tune into AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts tonight at 8/7C on TBS. Watching this show will only embolden Tony Khan and his crusade against The Chadster and WWE. It's more important than ever to stand united against AEW's tyranny. 📺❌

Speaking of how important this is, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 😱 In the dream, Tony Khan challenged The Chadster to compete in a Blood and Guts match against him and four AEW wrestlers. The Chadster tried desperately to find four WWE wrestlers to team up with, but every time The Chadster approached a WWE superstar, Tony Khan would appear out of nowhere, offering them big money AEW contracts. 💰

The dream took place in a massive, gothic-style arena, with gargoyles that looked suspiciously like Tony Khan perched on every corner. As The Chadster ran through the corridors, he could hear Tony Khan's laughter echoing off the walls. At one point, The Chadster found himself in a locker room, face-to-face with Roman Reigns. Just as The Chadster was about to ask for his help, Tony Khan burst through the wall like the Kool-Aid Man, waving a contract and yelling, "Oh yeah!" 😰

The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, his White Claw seltzer spilled all over the bed. When The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne why he was so upset, she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would invade his dreams like this. It's just another example of how obsessed Tony Khan is with The Chadster. 😤

In conclusion, The Chadster implores everyone to boycott AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts. Don't let Tony Khan win! Instead, why not rewatch some classic WWE matches on Peacock? That's what The Chadster will be doing tonight, after taking a joy ride in his Mazda Miata while listening to Smash Mouth. It's the only way to truly appreciate professional wrestling. 🚗🎵

