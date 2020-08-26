Seth MacFarlane, NBCU Adapting Sci-Fi Short Film Skywatch for Series

Seth MacFarlane has been expanding his creative universe since the ink dried on his new overall deal with NBCUniversal. First came the news that he was working with Seth Fisher (The Alienist) to adapt author Herman Wouk's The Winds of War and War and Remembrance as miniseries. Following that came the news that MacFarlane would be teaming with Eisa Davis (She's Gotta Have It) and Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) for a project based on the life of Carlotta Walls, the youngest member of the "Little Rock Nine." Now, the Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, Cosmos: Possible Worlds and The Orville creator is returning to the sci-fi sandbox for a series adaptation of Skywatch, a short film written and directed by ex-Pixar artist Colin Levy (Inside Out, Finding Dory).

Levy and fellow ex-Pixar colleague Mike Sundy originally wrote a feature film adaptation, with NBCU and Peacock commissioning the writers to adapt their script for series television. Levy will also direct the series and executive produce alongside Sunday, Fuzzy Foor's MacFarlane and Erica Huggins, Lightning Hill Pictures' Andre Danylevich, and Fourth Wall Management's Jon Huddle and Russell Hollander. If the project makes it to air and clicks with critics and audiences alike, the story of Skywatch could be its own story. Six years in the making, the ten-minute short film came to life thanks to the help of contributions via a Kickstarter campaign (and even included a cameo from none other than Jude Law).

SKYWATCH is a sci-fi proof of concept written & directed by Colin Levy. Six years in the making, funded via Kickstarter, and crafted by volunteering artists across the world. Starring young up-and-comers Uriah Shelton (13 REASONS WHY, LOOKING FOR ALASKA) and Zach Callison (STEVEN UNIVERSE, THE GOLDBERGS), the short also features a cameo by Jude Law. When two outcast teens hack into a ubiquitous drone delivery system to pull a prank on their neighbor, they accidentally crash-land a dangerous prototype – and find themselves entangled in a life-and-death conspiracy.