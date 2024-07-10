Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: apple tv, season 2, Severance, teaser

Severance Set for January 2025 Return; Season 2 Teaser Released

Series creator, writer & EP Dan Erickson's Adam Scott-starring Severance returns to Apple TV+ for Season 2 starting Friday, January 17, 2025.

Good things really do come to those who wait, as fans of series creator, writer, and executive producer Dan Erickson's Adam Scott-starring Severance are learning today. With a new season announced back in April 2022, director/executive producer Ben Stiller confirmed back in January of this year that production was underway, post-SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. This morning, we learned that the fruits of their labor will be hitting Apple TV+ screens beginning Friday, January 17, 2025 (with episodes dropping weekly on Fridays). Along with the date announcement, we were also treated to a teaser offering clues to what's to come – and let's just say that there will definitely be some serious fallout from messing with the severance barrier. Returning with Scott for the second season are Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. In addition, Sarah Bock joins the cast as a new series regular.

In "Severance," Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in "work-life balance" is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

Written, created, and executive produced by Dan Erickson, Apple TV+'s Severance is also executive produced by Ben Stiller – who also directs five episodes this season, in addition to directors Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan, and Jessica Lee Gagné. The second season is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, Nicholas Weinstock, Adam Scott, and Patricia Arquette – with Fifth Season as the studio. The first season of Severance is now streaming on Apple TV+.

