Sex and the City Sequel Set at HBO Max; Parker, Nixon, Davis Returning

Looks like even after 94 episodes, two feature films, and a prequel series, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) still have a few more stories to tell. On Sunday, HBO Max and announced that the "Sex and the City" sequel series And Just Like That… is currently in development. Serving as the next chapter in the ground-breaking and award-winning series from executive producer Michael Patrick King and based on the book Sex and the City by Candice Bushnell as well as the original TV series created by Darren Star, the Max Original series focuses on the trio (Kim Cattrall's Samantha will not be a part of the project) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

"I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor, and the beloved city that has always defined them," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. Executive produced by Parker, Davis, Nixon, and King, the ten-episode, half-hour series is set to begin production in New York in late spring. As mentioned above, the original series ran for nearly 100 episodes over the course of six seasons on HBO, between 1998 and 2004. The franchise would then move on to the big screen, with 2008's Sex and the City and 2020's Sex and the City 2. In 2013, The CW premiered the prequel series The Carrie Diaries, with AnnaSophia Robb playing the role of a young Carrie Bradshaw for two seasons.

Here's a look at Parker's post from earlier on Sunday, which included the first teaser for the series:

