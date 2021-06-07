Shadow and Bone Season 2 Announcement Kicks Off Netflix Geeked Week

Shadow and Bone will return. Netflix, as part of their Geeked Week, kicked things off today by announcing the second season of its acclaimed fantasy show. The second season received an eight-episode order. Based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling "Grishaverse" novels, writer Eric Heisserer (Bird Box), and Stranger Things EP Shawn Levy and his 21 Laps Entertainment will produce the episodes. Starring Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, the full cast includes Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik) and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), all will return for Shadow and Bone season 2.

Shadow & Bone Did Big Numbers For Season 1

"Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where the lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Mei) has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shadow and Bone | Season 2 Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1H41xqecE4)

Netflix also revealed that 55 million accounts streamed the show in its first 28 days, big numbers that Netflix could not ignore when considering a second season. "I'm honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo," said Heisserer.

