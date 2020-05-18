Shadow and Bone Star Ben Barnes Discusses Netflix's Approach to Novels

Series creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner Eric Heisserer's (Bird Box) adaptation of Shadow and Bone for Netflix has been a little quiet since production wrapped at the end of February (more on that from the cast in a minute). Considering the coronavirus-created world we've been living in lately and the impact it's had on series productions and premieres across the pop culture landscape, it's no surprise. Now, cast member Ben Barnes (General Kirigan aka The Darkling) is clarifying how accessible the eight-episode series will be for those not familiar with Leigh Bardugo's bestselling "Shadow and Bone" and "Six of Crows" ("The Grishaverse") fantasy novels. In addition, he discusses how the "shared universe" approach to the project will also be inviting to long-time readers of the works:

Joining Barnes on the series are Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsev, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, and Kit Young as Jesper Fahey. Recurring cast includes Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Daisy Head as Genya Safin, Simon Sears as Ivan, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra, Kevin Eldon as The Apparat, Julian Kostov as Fedyor Kaminsky, Luke Pasqualino as David Kostyk, Jasmine Blackborow as Marie, and Gabrielle Brooks as Nadia Zhabin. To celebrate the production's wrap, the cast and creative team got together at the end of February to welcome all of you to the "The Grishaverse" and to let you know that you're going to like what you see when the series debuts:

Shadow and Bone is set in a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh – and a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins, and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive. Heiser and Bardugo executive produce alongside Pouya Shahbazian (Divergent series), Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment.