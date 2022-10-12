She-Hulk Finale Preview: Nikki Knows How to Handle The Intelligencia

Heading into this week's season/series finale of writer Jessica Gao & director Kat Coiro's Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jen (Maslany) is not happy. And she has every reason not to be. In the midst of receiving the recognition that she deserved at the Southern California Law Awards, the hate-filled super-trolls the Intelligencia broadcast Jen's personal life for all to see, resulting in a rampage that only Damage Control could stop. Now that we're up-to-speed, we have a preview of what's to come with the season/series finale, as Jen and Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) try to connect the dots as to who the Intelligencia truly are. And if they do get the intel that they're looking for? Well, let's just say that Nikki and Jen have two very different thoughts on how they should handle things.

Here's a look at a sneak preview of what's ahead with this week's season/series finale, with Disney+ and Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returning this Thursday:

It also looks like we have another smackdown between Dr. Bruce Banner/(Smart) Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Emil Blonsky/The Abomination (Tim Roth) in store. Need proof? Here's a look at the teaser released earlier this week:

And here's a look back at that first encounter between Daredevil and She-Hulk from S01E08 "Ribbit and Rip It":

A Look at Disney+ & Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

In the previously-released midseason trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jen seeks out some sage advice from Cox's Matt Murdock… and Daredevil. And based on the moments that were shared, it looks like Jen (and She-Hulk) are quickly becoming big fans:

Now here's a look back at the two previously-released official trailers & series overview, with the first eight episodes currently streaming on Disney+:

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.