She-Hulk Shares Close-Up Preview Images of Charlie Cox's Daredevil

With only 12 days to go until Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law takes over Thursdays (Thursday, August 18th, to be exact), viewers are being treated to a closer look at the character who might be second only to Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk when it comes to viewers' excitement. That's right, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, is included in one of those tweets with the hidden images (also below). In the first, a look at some car stunt action. Following that, a better look at the red/gold costume:

And here's a look at the full tweet that offers more previews of some familiar faces:

To see why finding "Balance" is a lot easier to say than do when your a "Hulk," check out the newest teaser below:

Here's a look at the date announcement teaser confirming the date change to Thursdays moving forward:

And here's a look at what's ahead with this recently-released preview clip from Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

And just in case you need a reminder about the two official trailers that were previously released (along with a series overview)… with Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering on August 18th:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky, aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.