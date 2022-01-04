She-Hulk Star Shares Look at Tatiana Maslany's Special Filming Friend

A new year brings another twelve months of television possibilities, and one of those shows that we have sitting near the tops of our lists is Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk. As much as WandaVision was groundbreaking in its own way for the streamer & the studio, the same could end up being said about what's being billed as more a sitcom take on the MCU with some serious fourth-wall-breaking shenanigans. It's one thing to have Ryan Reynolds doing it over in Deadpool, but to have even close to that approach take place this deep into the MCU? Yeah, you've got our attention. Now while looks at the series have been scarce (short of brief scenes in a Disney+ Day featurette and some key art showing off the logo), we are getting a look at some of what Maslany had to go through during filming courtesy of co-star Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding), who plays Jennifer Walters' (Maslany) best friend. Taking to Instagram, Gonzaga shared a look at what Maslany has to have on top of her head when she's filming as She-Hulk. Two observations? First, we hope Maslany has to do it for effects purposes and it wasn't just one really long prank. We're assuming the former, though objectively? The latter would be pretty funny. That said, either holding it up or having some sort of a rope-n-pulley system to keep it in place? That's gotta be a pain in the butt so major props. Second, it looks disturbingly like a greenish version of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Dr. Manhattan from HBO & Damon Lindelof's Watchmen.

Thanks to the fine folks at Comedy Bang! Bang! World's Scott Hasn't Seen podcast, we have a few more details directly from Maslany on what viewers can expect:

Looks Like Maslany Will Get to Do Some Singing: When questioned if she would have the chance to stretch her vocal cords on the series, Maslany revealed that she would be covering "Fever" (Madonna and not Peggy Lee) as well as the Kermit the Frog classic "It Ain't Easy Being Green". That would definitely fit with the tone and vibe that the series is looking to go with, so here's hoping this isn't just a little false intel to distract the fans.

Maslany's She-Hulk: No "Practical", All Mo-Cap: When it comes to how She-Hulk is being brought to on-screen life, Maslany also clarified the back-n-forth over whether or not the hero would be brought to life via more practical and less expensive means (going with a live actor, post-production effects, camera angles, etc.) or the CG route. "It's all CG… I'm in mo-cap the whole time. I'm on platforms with mo-cap where I have a little head on the top of my head," Maslany explained.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia, and reportedly Josh Segarra (Arrow, Orange Is the New Black) in an undisclosed role- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing & directing the pilot, and additional episodes of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia.