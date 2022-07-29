She-Hulk Writer Surprised By How Much Daredevil They Could Include

If you're a Daredevil fan, then you've been having a pretty good run as of late. Between Spider-Man: No Way Home, streaming series Hawkeye, and the upcoming spinoff Echo, the future looks pretty bright for Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock aka Daredevil & Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin when it comes to Marvel Studios' MCU. But just in case you needed further convincing, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that the duo would be starring in the 2024 streaming series Daredevil: Born Again. And then Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped a new teaser that confirmed the rumors that Daredevil would be a part of the series (in what appears to be a red & gold suit). But just how much will Matt Murdock's alter-ego be involved? Well, according to Emmy-winning head writer Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) in a recent interview with Collider, it sounds like viewers will be surprised just how much he's involved- because Gao was.

"I don't think we ever, in a million years, thought that we would be allowed to use them, because we didn't know what the status was of the character. And then, I can't remember how, we got wind that he was coming back and that it was Charlie Cox, and we were like, 'Wait, does that I mean we can use him? Are we allowed?' And when they told us yeah, I mean, we couldn't believe it, we thought we were being pranked," Gao explained. "We just kept writing him in, and we kept rolling with the story just thinking like, 'Okay, any moment now they're going to tell us we can't use them. They made a mistake. They actually don't have the rights.' But it just kept [becoming] more and more real. And it was so hard to keep that secret!"

It was understandable why Gao would find it hard to believe that the series could use Cox as much as they did. Marvel Studios like to keep strict control over which characters get used and where, always keeping in mind the "bigger picture" of the MCU. "Because everything in the MCU is so interconnected, you just had to know that everything you want to do, there are borders to it, and you have to figure out what the borders are before you can really make any hard decisions," Gao revealed. "So, you know, sometimes we'd come up with like an idea or a character we wanted to use, but you have to kind of stop and ask to make sure that it wasn't already been used, or there wasn't already another plan. And half the time that happened, and you kind of had to scrap everything and start over." Now here's a look at the trailer in question, with Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering on August 17th:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

Joining Maslany in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews. In addition, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returns as Emil Blonsky aka The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returns as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes (E02-E04; E08; E09) of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia (E05-E07). Coiro, Gao, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Brad Winderbaum executive produce, with Wendy Jacobson & Jennifer Booth co-executive producing.