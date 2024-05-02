Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alligator Loki, disney plus, loki, Marvel Studios, wally

Alligator Loki Inspiration Wally Stolen From Owner, Released Into Wild

Wally, the emotional support alligator owned by Joie Henney and the inspiration for Alligator Loki, was stolen & released into the wild.

Owner Joie Henney shared the distressing news on Wally's Facebook, search efforts ongoing.

A GoFundMe has been established to aid in the intensive search for Wally.

Henney recounts Wally's support during tough times, highlighting their unique bond.

If you're looking for one of those real-life pop culture stories that will break your heart and piss you off at the same time, then buckle up. Wally, the emotional support alligator owned by Joie Henney that served as the inspiration for Alligator Loki in Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston-starring streaming series, was kidnapped while on vacation and has apparently been released back into the wild. According to Henney – who has been keeping folks updated over on his Facebook page – Wally was taken from his enclosure during the early morning hours of April 21st while in Brunswick, Georgia. Reportedly, Wally was then placed in the yard of a randomly selected home – from there, the authorities were called, and Wally was picked up, with the domesticated family member released into the swamps with approximately 20 other alligators that same day. Making matters worse, the tracker who collected the alligators informed Henney that there was a "slim to none" chance of finding Wally.

Still, Henney and many others continue the search for Wally – with the story capturing the attention of mainstream media and millions around the world (and a GoFuneMe account now open to help with the expenses related to the search). Henney took in Wally seven years ago, registering the alligator as an emotional support animal a few years ago after Wally helped his friend deal with the loss of three family members and four friends over the course of two weeks. Speaking with WPHL, Henney explained the connection that he and Wally had during Henney's tough times. "If I'd lay there and fall asleep, he'd cuddle up beside me, put his head on my shoulder, his arm around me, which I really thought was extremely weird" Henney shared with the news organization. "And he followed me around like a puppy."

