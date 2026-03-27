Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country/Fire Country Crossover Update; S01E15 Overview, Images

We've got a Sheriff Country/Fire Country crossover update, and an overview and images for S01E15: "The Lost Girls of Edgewater County."

Article Summary Sheriff Country and Fire Country cross over in a dramatic two-episode event starting April 3rd on CBS

Sheriff Mickey Fox teams with Cal Fire’s Sharon Leone after a school bus explosion leaves nine kids missing

Blood Moon Festival brings danger in S01E14 as a suspected serial killer targets young women in Edgewater

S01E15 reveals dark secrets as Mickey races against time to save one of her own from a chilling threat

With only a week to go until CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country returns, we have an updated look at what's ahead in April. Things kick off in a big way on April 3rd with the Sheriff Country/Fire Country crossover, igniting in S01E13: "The Finest," and we've just added an impressive amount of preview images below. Following that, we have an official overview and image gallery for April 10th's S01E14: "Show of Force," as Mickey (Baccarin) hunts a suspected serial killer during the town's Blood Moon Festival, but a shocking discovery could change everything. We've also added the official overview and image gallery for S01E15: "The Lost Girls of Edgewater County," as more of Edgewater's horrific secrets come to light.

Sheriff Country S01E13 – S01E15 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 13: "The Finest" – After a mysterious school bus explosion leaves nine students missing, Sheriff Mickey Fox and Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone must set aside their personal conflicts and unite their departments to try and crack the case. Fire Country stars Max Thieriot, Diane Farr, and Jules Latimer guest-star. Written by Seth Harrington & Matt Lopez and directed by Ed Ornelas.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 13: "The Bravest" – With the clock ticking and the fate of nine missing students on the line, firefighter Bode Leone and Deputy Nathan Boone must risk it all in order to save innocent lives. Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown guest star. Written by Barbara Kaye Friend & David Gould, and directed by Bill Purple.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 14: "Show of Force" – During Edgewater's Blood Moon Festival, Sheriff Mickey races to stop a suspected serial killer targeting young women. Meanwhile, a shocking discovery propels Deputy Cassidy into the crosshairs of the case. Written by Jamie Conway and directed by Ruben Garcia.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 15: "The Lost Girls of Edgewater County" – To save one of her own, Sheriff Mickey Fox launches a race-against-time investigation that exposes long-buried secrets and a chilling pattern haunting Edgewater County. Written by Obiageli Odimegwu and directed by Ruben Garcia.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

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