Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country Preview: April Brings "Fire Country" Crossover & More

CBS's Sheriff Country hits the ground running in April, with a "Fire Country" crossover on April 3rd & S01E14: "Show of Force" on April 10th.

Article Summary Sheriff Country returns in April with a highly anticipated Fire Country crossover event on April 3rd.

Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey Fox teams up with Cal Fire’s Sharon Leone after a school bus explosion rocks Edgewater.

Episode 14, “Show of Force,” sees Mickey hunting a suspected serial killer during the Blood Moon Festival.

Fire Country stars Max Thieriot, Diane Farr, and Jules Latimer guest star in the crossover story arc.

CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country may not be back on our screens until April, but it's not too early to share what the month has in store for the hit series. We've got a look at the official overviews and images for April 3rd's Sheriff Country/Fire Country crossover, which kicks off with S01E13: "The Finest." Following that, we have an official overview and image gallery for April 10th's S01E14: "Show of Force," as Mickey (Baccarin) hunts a suspected serial killer during the town's Blood Moon Festival, but a shocking discovery could change everything.

Sheriff Country S01E13 "The Finest" & S01E14: "Show of Force" Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 13: "The Finest" – After a mysterious school bus explosion leaves nine students missing, Sheriff Mickey Fox and Cal Fire Division Chief Sharon Leone must set aside their personal conflicts and unite their departments to try and crack the case. Fire Country stars Max Thieriot, Diane Farr, and Jules Latimer guest-star. Written by Seth Harrington & Matt Lopez and directed by Ed Ornelas.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 13: "The Bravest" – With the clock ticking and the fate of nine missing students on the line, firefighter Bode Leone and Deputy Nathan Boone must risk it all in order to save innocent lives. Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown guest star. Written by Barbara Kaye Friend & David Gould, and directed by Bill Purple.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 14: "Show of Force" – During Edgewater's Blood Moon Festival, Sheriff Mickey races to stop a suspected serial killer targeting young women. Meanwhile, a shocking discovery propels Deputy Cassidy into the crosshairs of the case. Written by Jamie Conway and directed by Ruben Garcia.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

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