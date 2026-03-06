Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country S01E11: "The Aftermath" Preview: A Deadly Conspiracy

A conspiracy hits at the heart of Edgewater in tonight's episode of CBS's Sheriff Country. Here's our preview for S01E11: "The Aftermath."

Article Summary Sheriff Country S01E11 dives into a deadly conspiracy after a shocking courthouse murder rocks Edgewater.

Sheriff Mickey Fox and Boone race to uncover secrets threatening the town's justice system and safety.

Official overviews and trailers preview action-packed episodes 11, "The Aftermath," and 12, "Plus One."

Twists continue as synthetic drugs and missing persons complicate Edgewater’s struggle for justice.

After a shocking murder, Mickey (Morena Baccarin), Boone (Matt Lauria), and the sheriff's department find themselves running headlong into a conspiracy that strikes at the heart of the town's justice system, heading into tonight's episode of CBS's Sheriff Country. Along with an official overview for S01E11: "The Aftermath," we also have an image gallery, episode trailer, sneak peek, and more. In addition, we have an official overview and images for March 13th's S01E12: "Plus One" ready for you below:

Sheriff Country: S01E11 & S01E12 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 11 "The Aftermath" – When a courthouse security test ends in a shocking murder, Sheriff Mickey Fox uncovers a dangerous conspiracy reaching deep into Edgewater's justice system. Directed by Sarah Wayne Callies and written by Heather F. Robb.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 12 "Plus One" – When a violent home invasion turns out to be the result of a deadly batch of synthetic weed sweeping through Edgewater, Mickey and Boone race to contain the chaos. Meanwhile, Cassidy uncovers disturbing new clues in her sister's disappearance case. Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Melissa Carter.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

