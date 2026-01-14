Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Shifting Gears

Shifting Gears Season 2: Check Out Our S02E10: "Friend" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Tim Allen and Kat Dennings-starring Shifting Gears, Season 2 Ep. 10: "Friend."

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Shifting Gears Season 2 Episode 10: "Friend," airing tonight on ABC.

Matt faces a reunion with an old friend, while Riley spirals after a negative Yelp review hits Klatch.

Tuc Watkins, Jim Rash, and Jesse Williams guest star in this week’s jam-packed episode.

Plus, get official overviews and guest star info for upcoming episodes "Toys" and "Uncle Sam."

ABC's Tim Allen and Kat Dennings-starring Shifting Gears returns tonight, with Matt's (Allen) reunion with a high school friend not exactly going the way he expected, and Riley (Dennings) really not taking a bad Yelp review well. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks at S02E10: "Friend," we also have official overviews for S02E11: "Toys" and S02E12: "Uncle Sam" – here's a look!

Shifting Gears Season 2 Episodes 10-12 Previews

Shifting Gears Season 2 Episode 10: "Friend" – Matt's reunion with a high school friend stirs up more than nostalgia when he meets their equally opinionated spouse. Meanwhile, Riley spirals when Klatch gets a negative Yelp review. Tuc Watkins, Jim Rash, and Jesse Williams guest star.

Shifting Gears Season 2 Episode 11: "Toys" – Riley's new relationship feels perfect until Matt crashes in, throwing some unexpected obstacles her way. Meanwhile, Matt's toy car project is derailed when he and Gabe are tasked with working together. Jesse Williams and Maria Bamford guest star.

Shifting Gears Season 2 Episode 12: "Uncle Sam" – Matt is thrilled to show off his military-hero son Sam, but a shift in Sam's career could finally give Riley a chance to be the golden child. Meanwhile, Andy's singing hits all the wrong notes for Riley. Jesse Williams and Luke Macfarlane guest star.

ABC's Shifting Gears follows Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins. The series stars Tim Allen as Matt, Kat Dennings as Riley, Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. Tim Allen executive produces alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily, and John Amodeo. Kat Dennings is a producer. The ABC series is produced by 20th Television.

