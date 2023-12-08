Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amanda kang, amazon, prime video, Silk, silk: spider society, solk

Silk: Spider Society Writers' Room Reportedly Restarting in January

Reports are that the writers' room for Angela Kang and Phil Lord & Christopher Miller's Silk: Spider Society will reopen in January 2024.

With the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes ended and both unions locking in new three-year deals, we've got some potential news to pass along regarding Silk: Spider Society, from Angela Kang (The Walking Dead) and Phil Lord & Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). Deadline Hollywood is reporting that the MGM+/Prime Video series is expected to get the writers' room back together in mid to late January 2024. The move comes a month after WGA West notified Amazon Studios "that their failure to recommence a number of writing rooms after the strike is a violation of the Strike Termination Agreement (STA) between the WGA and AMPTP and Article 7 of the MBA." Noting that the show's writers' room hadn't reconvened nearly two months after the strike needed, the union threatened to "bring legal action against Amazon and any other studio that violates the STA to recover compensation, interest on late payments, and benefit contributions due as a result of the delay." Reportedly, executives at Amazon Studios are reviewing the current script material and could adjust the tentative writers' room return date.

In a wide-ranging interview covering a number of topics from February of this year, Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, was asked about the universe of shows and how quickly viewers can expect to learn of more titles under the deal. "It's a huge focus certainly for all of us here, and for me in particular," Pope shared. "I was already a fan of Angela Kang, so I'm really, really excited to be working with her on 'Silk.' She's just brilliant and a total pro." When it comes to rolling out additional series, Pope explains that it's important for the film & streaming series sides to be on the same page. "This is also an example of working really closely with Tom Rothman & Sanford Panitch and the motion picture group to make sure that we are in lockstep with them and also executing at the same level. They've done such an incredible job with that franchise, so we want to make sure we're executing at that level," the SPTV Studios President added.

"Was a lot going on when this was announced, so a little belatedly, here's my new gig. I love this character, and working with [Phil Lord] & [Christopher Miller] is as delightful as you'd imagine. Grateful to Lord Miller + Amy Pascal, [Sony Pictures TV] & my new creative home [Amazon Studios] for the opportunity to tell the story of [Marvel's] Cindy Moon/Silk," Kang wrote as the caption to her post addressing the news shortly after it was first announced:

Based on Dan Slott & Humberto Ramos' Marvel Comics characters, the series is set to focus on Cindy Moon: "a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk." Kang is set to serve as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Lord, Miller, and Amy Pascal (with Sony Pictures Television serving as the studio). Silk: Spider Society will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel, followed by a global launch on Prime Video. "I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career," Kang said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive into my first challenge—bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen."

