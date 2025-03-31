Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Character Portraits Released

With the series set to return on May 8th, Paramount+ released a character portrait image gallery for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18.

With Season 18 set to hit screens beginning on Thursday, May 8th, and with Season 19 having already been given a green light, it's a pretty damn good time to be a fan of Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution. When the series returns, it will have been six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) – leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country. In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda. Following a look back at the first official Season 18 image, we have an image gallery spotlighting each of our main players for the next go-around – here's a look:

The streaming series stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, and RJ Hatanaka – with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. In addition, fans can look forward to seeing Matthew Gray Gubler's (CBS's Einstein) Dr. Spencer Reid return for an episode. In addition, Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) has joined the cast as Dr. Julia Ochoa, one of the country's leading neuropsychiatrists who is assigned to help a high-profile patient recover from his injury-induced brain trauma. She clashes with Alvez (Rodriguez), who believes in a more aggressive approach than her gentle approach. Produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios, Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

