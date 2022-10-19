Slow Horses Returns This December; Apple TV+ Drops Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV has released a trailer for the second season of Slow Horses, the darkly comic spy series adapted from the novels by Mick Herron. The new season will premiere on Apple TV+ on December 3rd.

Slow Horses is the post-le Carré update of spy stories. As the drab, unglamorous anti-James Bond depiction of espionage, the series centers on a drab office building in Central London that houses screwups and failures who are kept well away from the real action, a place where careers go to die. The head of Slough House is Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman in a career-capping performance), a legend from the Cold War years who's now a burnout who just wants to while away his days free of incident and hassle and reckoned that supervising a bunch of losers was the ticket. But the world has other ideas.

Season Two of Slow Horses adapts Dead Lions, the second book in the Slough House series by Mick Herron. As the trailer reveals, the murder of a retired agent spurns Jackson Lamb and his gang of screwups at Slough House to investigate and uncover a Russian sleeper cell that had been lying dormant in London, now suddenly activated, not just to come after Slough House, but also carry out some nefarious plan. Once again, Jack Lowden returns as a young hotshot spy exiled to Slough House, hungering to get back in the action. Olivia Cooke does not return as another young hotshot spy because she's busy having her feet… "worshipped" as Queen Alicent Hightower on House of the Dragons.

The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith ("Veep"). Graham Yost executive produces with Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, and Douglas Urbanski also serve as executive producers on the series. Jeremy Lovering directs all six episodes.

Slow Horses is streaming on Apple TV+.