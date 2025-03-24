Posted in: TV | Tagged: smallville

Smallville Animated Sequel Series "Off the Table for a Bit": Gough

Smallville creator Alfred Gough revealed the animated series sequel is "off the table for a bit" in light of James Gunn's Superman/DCU.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for that Smallville animated sequel series, according to the live-action series co-creator Alfred Gough, who appeared on the Talk Ville podcast hosted by series stars Tom Welling (Clark Kent/Kal-El) and Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor). The two were set to reunite to renew their rivalry again eight years since the series finale that finally saw Welling don the Superman suit and embracing his "Man of Steel" status.

Smallville Co-Creator Alfred Gough Cites Regime Change with Gunn and Safron as Reason Why Animated Sequel Series Is Off

"That is the thing, I think the problem with most projects in development in any studio and/or any network is regime change," Gough, who co-created Smallville with Miles Millar, told Welling and Rosenbaum. "Warners has obviously gone through a lot, and I think the fact that they are in the process of rebooting Superman again, kind of unfortunately, I think, keeps our thing off the table for a bit. Everything comes around in one form or another; I just read the other day that they are rebooting 'Buffy' for Hulu."

Warner Bros hasn't hesitated when it comes to embracing Superman through its various TV series and films, with its upcoming Gunn reboot film starring David Corenswet premiering on July 11th. The success of Smallville gave birth to the spinoff series Arrow and, subsequently, the Arrowverse of DC shows. With the special Arrowverse, even Crisis on Infinite Earths, Welling and Smallville co-star Erica Durance, who reprised her role as Lois Lane, made cameos with Welling opposing Lex Luthor, not Rosenbaum's version, but Jon Cryer's version from Supergirl, taking him out with ease without his superpowers.

If that wasn't confusing enough, the Arrowverse had its own Superman with Tyler Hoechin, originally starting on Supergirl before the spinoff series Superman & Lois, opposite Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, which ended its run in 2024. Fans can stream Smallville, which also starred Kristin Kreuk, John Glover, Annette O'Toole, John Schneider, and Allison Mack, on Hulu. For the complete interview, you can check out the episode.



