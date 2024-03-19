Posted in: CW, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: lex luthor, michael rosenbaum, smallville, superman

Smallville Star Michael Rosenbaum Offers Animated Series Update

Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum offered an update on a proposed animated series - adding that "we have a concept of what the show is."

With the sea of reboots, revivals, spinoffs, sequel spinoffs, and more continuing to grow, the chances of seeing your favorite show return get better and better each day – even more when you also factor in audio dramas, animation, and other mediums. That could end up being the case with Tom Welling & Michael Rosenbaum-starring Smallville. Between storylines continuing on in the comics universe and Welling & Rosenbaum hosting the popular podcast Talk-ville where they look back on the popular series, the show continues to retain its popularity nearly 13 years after its series finale. And now, there's a chance that Smallville could return as an animated series – one that would see the duo and more from the original cast voicing the project.

Speaking exclusively with Screen Rant, Rosenbaum offered an update on the project, one that was originally discussed close to two years ago and is being developed by Rosenbaum, Welling, and Smallville series creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Though reaffirming that "the whole cast would like to do it" and that they "have a concept of what the show is," Rosebaum stresses that the project needs to be pitched as "the right time" for it to happen.

"All I could share is that it's a great idea. We have Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar], the creators of 'Smallville,' backing us up. When it's the right time, we'd like to go and do this; pitch to Warner Bros. It has to be the right time, and right now is not the right time," Rosenbaum explained. "We had the strike; we had a change of executives at DC — one being one of my best friends in the world, James Gunn. When the time's right, I think it's something that's a no-brainer, unless they have other ideas. We'd like to do it — the whole cast would like to do it. They would voice their own character from the show, and we have a concept of what the show is," he added. If you're listening, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn? That sounds like a great project for under the "Elseworlds" banner – or the "Arrowverse" hub… but that's a conversation for another day.

