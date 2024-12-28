Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Ariana Grande, saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Rewind: Check Out 3 "Cut For Time" Ariana Grande Sketches

With Ariana Grande's Season 50 hosting gig reairing tonight, SNL 50 Rewind looks back at three "Cut For Time" sketches from her 2016 show.

Though 2025 is looking to be big for the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series, NBC's Saturday Night Live is enjoying a well-earned holiday break (with a return date still not announced). That means it's time to bring back "SNL 50 Rewind," where we look back on something related to the episode that's being reaired on Saturday night. For example, tonight looks back at Ariana Grande's hosting turn from back in October (with musical guest Stevie Nicks) – so that seemed like a great time to look back to 2016 when Grande was pulling double duty for three sketches that didn't make it to air but were shared as "Cut For Time" sketches.

In "New Studio," Taran Killam plays a man whose friends (Grande, Kenan Thompson, and Vanessa Bayer) try to be supportive of his singing career. In "Cinema Channel," Grande pulls off an excellent run as Judy Garland, who exerts her creative control on the set of her 1962 film Up We Go in Our Fantastic Rocket. Finally, "March Madness" finds Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett as co-workers trying to make sense of their co-worker's (Grande) "March Madness" party.

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night (SNL Docuseries Set for January)

With only two shows remaining in 2024 for NBC's Saturday Night Live, we're getting an early look at what's in store in 2025 to celebrate the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series' 50th season. Before we get to the big celebration on February 16th and NBC's documentary event, Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music on January 27th, Peacock and Academy and Emmy Award winner Morgan Neville will be offering us an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at what makes the show an enduring and influential institution. Featuring more than 60 contributors, including alumni, and covering decades of history, the four-episode SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night reveals new insights into the show's history, pulling back the curtain on everything from the writers' room to the famed audition process. With all four episodes set to hit Peacock on January 16th, here's a look at what you can expect:

Peacock's SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is a four-part docuseries honoring the legacy of SNL, with over 60 contributors, including SNL alumni, and covering decades of SNL history. Spotlighting some of the show's most iconic elements, each episode delves into the rich history of SNL and pulls back the curtain on the audition process, the writers' room, the fan favorite "More Cowbell" sketch, and the pivotal season 11.

Episode 101, "Five Minutes" – A showcase of the audition process, with never-before-seen audition footage and firsthand accounts from some of the show's most iconic names as they reflect on their preparation and journey to the SNL stage.

Episode 102, "Written By: A Week Inside The SNL Writers Room" – A behind-the-scenes look at the writing process from script to screen, capturing the creativity and chaos of a week inside the writers' room.

Episode 103, "More Cowbell" – A deep dive into the making of SNL's iconic "More Cowbell" sketch, exploring how a simple idea became a cultural phenomenon and offering a tribute to the lasting impact of sketch comedy.

Episode 104, "Season 11: The Weird Year" – An exploration into SNL's 11th season, examining the pivotal year that reset the show's direction and cemented its enduring DNA with Lorne Michaels at the helm.

Executive-produced by Neville, Caitrin Rogers, and Showrunner Juaquin Cambron, Peacock's SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night is produced by Jonathan Formica (Ep 101, "Five Minutes" & Ep 104, "Season 11: The Weird Year") and Allison Klein (Ep 102, "Written By: A Week Inside the SNL Writers Room" & Ep 103, "More Cowbell"). The episodes were directed by Robert Alexander (Ep 101, "Five Minutes"), Marshall Curry (Ep 102, "Written By: A Week Inside the SNL Writers Room"), Neil Berkeley (Ep 103, "More Cowbell"), and Jason Zeldes (Ep 104, "Season 11: The Weird Year").

