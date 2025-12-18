Posted in: Current News, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51: Ariana Grande, Bowen Yang Get "Moonstruck" by Cher & More

SNL star Bowen Yang joined host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher for a trio of Studio 8H promos for this weekend's year-ending show.

Article Summary Ariana Grande hosts SNL's year-end, holiday-themed episode with musical guest Cher.

Bowen Yang joined Grande, and Cher for the SNL promos, including a playful "Moonstruck" moment and special gifts.

Midweek sketch drops with Ashley Padilla inviting Grande for Rockefeller Center snowball fun.

Behind-the-scenes peek at cast and writers during the final SNL table read of 2025.

We've got the year-ending, holiday-themed edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live hitting our screens this weekend, with host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher. That means that it's time for the Studio 8H promos, with Grande and Cher being joined by SNL star Bowen Yang. First up, Cher has to go "Moonstruck" on a very excited Grande and Yang to keep them focused. Following that, Cher reveals the gift she brought for the two of them. Finally, Cher, Grande, and Yang do their part to make sure Olivia feels demographically seen.

On Wednesday, we were treated to a midweek sketch that saw Grande getting an invite from SNL star Ashley Padilla to throw snowballs at Ben Marshall (sorry, Ben) and check out the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. From there, Grande embarked on a mission to bundle herself up to the point where there were probably three inches of clothing between her skin and the outside:

And here's a look back at Grande and the SNL cast & writers from the last official read-thru for 2025:

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

