SNL 51 Pregame: Glen Powell & Badass Brisket, Promo BTS Look & More

Before Glen Powell and musical guest Olivia Dean take to the stages of Studio 8H, here's our SNL 51 Pregame with things you might've missed.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live returning tonight with what will most likely be the last show before the holiday break, we've got host Glen Powell (The Running Man, Chad Powers) and musical guest Olivia Dean on tap for tonight. With Powell and Dean both being SNL first-timers, we're lacking an SNL backstory to share about them. That said, this week's SNL Pregame does have a look at how this past week went for both of them, as well as some very cool TikTok extras that dropped since Thursday, and a few surprises.

First up, we have a behind-the-scenes look at the Studio 8H promos with Powell, Dean, Bowen Yang, and Marcello Hernandez. Following that, we have Powell and Briskey checking in with some serious attitude:

SNL 51: A Look Back at Glen Powell & Olivia Dean's Week

Here's a look back at Wednesday, with Powell channeling his inner Christopher Walken for a Studio 8H hype dance that ended up taking a painful turn during the midweek sketch. Hopefully, Sarah Sherman and Andrew Dismukes can keep a secret. Later that day, Powell and some of the SNL cast checked in during read-thru:

NBC's Saturday Night Live returns this weekend, with host Glen Powell and musical guest Olivia Dean. Since it's Thursday night, that must mean it's time to check in on the on-stage promos – with Powell and Dean being joined by Yang and Hernandez. First up, Yang and Hernandez make it clear to the first-timers that they're in for a world of… dancing? Following that, Hernandez proves that he's a master at spontaneous hide-and-seek. Finally, Yang and Hernandez admit they're having a "Freaky Friday" moment – and share how it's been going.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

