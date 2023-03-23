SNL Editors Unanimously Ratify Union Contract: The Show Will Go On! A week after a tentative agreement with NBC was reached, the post-production editors at SNL ratified their first-ever union contract.

It's official! Host Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and musical guest Lil Yachty won't have to worry about strike delays or picket lines when they take the stages of Studio 8H on April 1st. A little less than a week after NBC's Saturday Night Live's post-production editors reached a tentative agreement with NBC to avert what would've been the first show-specific strike in nearly a half-century. On Wednesday, the agreement was unanimously ratified during a meeting of the SNL editors and union representatives. "The solidarity and bravery of this crew are just so impressive," said Cathy Repola, National Executive Director of the Editors Guild. "They fought not just to improve their own working lives; they have also set a standard that will benefit all those who follow in their footsteps at this TV comedy institution. It was an honor to work with them on reaching this significant agreement." Under the editors' first-ever union contract, workers will see pay increases up to 60% (along with bonuses for ratification). In addition, workers will also receive initial increases that will range from 7.5% to 33.5% (in effect once the show returns from hiatus). Healthcare benefits for all members are also included, as are provisions for meals, hotel stays & car services. Finally, a joint commitment was also included to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

