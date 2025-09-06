Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: please don't destroy, saturday night live, snl

SNL: For Marshall, Herlihy & Higgins, "It's PDD Forever, Baby!"

We might not be seeing the trio on SNL moving forward, but Ben Marshall, Martin Herlihy, and John Higgins are making it clear that Please Don't Destroy isn't going anywhere.

Heading into its October 4th return for its 51st season, NBC's Saturday Night Live has been making some moves on both sides of the camera. After the announced departures of a number of writers and SNL cast members, we learned last week that Please Don't Destroy's Ben Marshall had joined the cast alongside Tommy Brennan (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Jeremy Culhane (Dropout TV, LA's Upright Citizens Brigade), Kam Patterson (Kill Tony), and Veronika Slowikowska (Tires, What We Do in the Shadows). With the news, we also learned that Martin Herlihy would stay on as a writer and that John Higgins was departing the long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series. But while that may mark the end of Please Don't Destroy on SNL, the trio doesn't plan on breaking up the band anytime soon. During a Portland performance, their first since the SNL news dropped, the comedy group had some fun with the audience, asking them if anything was interesting in the news lately. After an audience member shouted back a response, Higgins replied, "It's PDD forever, baby!" Marshall added, "What he said."

"I can't believe how lucky I was to be a part of this show. It was my dream and I got to live it. And to do it with my two best friends and my dad was an unbelievable experience. Thank you to everyone who made my time there so special, it made this decision that much harder. But for now, I'm excited to pursue acting opportunities that I'll announce soon but today I'm just grateful for everything we got to do. As that fat lil bear Winnie the Pooh once said, "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard," Higgins wrote as the caption to his Instagram post shortly after the news broke, which also included an image gallery:

"I love these boys so much. I couldn't be more grateful to have gotten into this business with my two best friends. Getting to write for SNL together and make our own videos for the show was beyond our wildest dreams- and I'm so proud of everything we've made so far. This is a new chapter, but we're not going to stop working together anytime soon. Thanks to anyone who has watched our videos, watched our movie, or seen us on tour. It means the world. PDD 4 ever 🙏❤️. See you on Thursday in Portland 😈," Marshall wrote as his caption to the post that went live shortly after the news hit, also including some images of the comedy trio from over the years:

