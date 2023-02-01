SNL Knows There Ain't No Party Like a Pedro Pascal/Clicker Twerk Party Saturday Night Live host Pedro Pascal & Matt the Clicker showed off their moves in an SNL behind-the-scenes clip. Yes... there's twerking.

If you had a chance to check out this week's midweek sketch from NBC's Saturday Night Live, then you know that Sarah Sherman and Molly Kearney saved the newest SNL cast member/clicker "Matt" from a hammer-beating from host Pedro Pascal, who was clearly channeling his time playing Joel from HBO's The Last of Us. But as great as the sketch was (you can check it out below), little did we know that the best part almost didn't go public. Thankfully, SNL understood the need that the world had to enjoy Pascal dancing to Latto's "Big Energy" with Matt the Clicker. But was the world ready for what appears to be… a twerk-off?!?

So for a look at Pascal showing off some "Big Click Energy" behind the scenes of this week's midweek sketch, check out the following clip shared via SNL's Instagram account:

And here's a look back at Pascal, Sherman & Kearney during the midweek sketch on Wednesday:

And here's a look back at SNL's welcome video for Pascal and musical guest Coldplay that went live on Tuesday:

