SNL: Oscar Isaac & Charli XCX Offer "Cool Aidy" Bryant Some Tough Love

Just when we thought we had some sense of how the world worked, Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac, musical guest Charli XCX, NBC's Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant have gone and thrown our world into turmoil. It's simple. Tuesdays mean intro videos. Wednesdays mean checking in on read-thru. Thursdays mean we get on-stage promos from the host, musical guest, and an SNL cast member. And then Friday and Saturday are "free-for-all" days (unless the host did Thursday night late-night shows then there's content on Friday). That's just how the SNL promo cycle worked (and why we covered Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk discussing the late Chris Farley earlier today). So imagine our brains being blown when the trio rolled out with another promo this afternoon. Yup, that's right… we got a Thursday on-stage promo on a Saturday! *mind blown*

But as you're about to see, we're thinking this might have to do with Bryant's new persona and that being the wildcard is what "Cool Aidy" is all about:

In the first of this week's on-set promos, Bryant wants to know if Isaac and Charli XCX want to practice their kissing scene with her. Though it looks like it might be more "improv" than "in the script." Following that, Isaac & Bryant insult every single person on the planet with a British accent by "honoring" Charli XCX with takes that sound like angry, stroked-out chimney sweeps:

Now here's a look at Isaac in the middle of read-thru for this week, followed by what we've been treated to this week so far:

And here's a look back at the official teaser welcome for Isaac and Charli XCX. And don't forget that on March 12, Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) takes the main stage at Studio 8H to host, with musical guest Rosalía joining Kravitz:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).