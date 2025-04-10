Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Promos Get "Weird-mazing" for Hamm, Lizzo, Yang & Hernandez

Things get a little "weird-mazing" for SNL host Jon Hamm, musical guest Lizzo, Marcello Hernandez, and Bowen Yang during this week's promos.

After Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, and Bowen Yang joined this weekend's host Jon Hamm for Wednesday's midweek sketch, Hamm and Yang are being joined by musical guest Lizzo and SNL star Marcello Hernandez for NBC's Saturday Night Live on-stage promos. In the first promo, Fortnite gets confused with sex – a common mistake. Following that, we learn Hamm's real name – and how SAG forced him to change it. Finally, let's just say that things get a little "weird-mazing."

And here's a look back at Hamm and the SNL cast during the read-thru on Wednesday night:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

