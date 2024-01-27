Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: dakota johnson, justin timberlake, nbc, saturday night live, snl

SNL Rewind: Justin Timberlake/Dakota Johnson Hosting Highlights

With Saturday Night Live kicking set for tonight, here are highlights from Dakota Johnson & Justin Timberlake's previous SNL hosting gigs.

With only hours to go until host Dakota Johnson (Madame Web) and musical guest Justin Timberlake take to the stages of Studio 8H for tonight's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we thought a reminder might be in order. No, a reminder about when the show is on – it's been on for nearly a half-century, so we don't think an entire article is necessary for that. But we do have a look back at Dakota's SNL hosting gig from 2015 and Timberlake's last hosting gig – back in 2013.

Though he's made a ton of cameo appearances in live & filmed sketches over the year, Timberlake has served as either host or host & musical guest on five occasions – earning him his "Five-Timers" jacket: S29E03 (October 11, 2003), S32E09 (December 16, 2006), S34E21 (May 9, 2009 – with music guest Ciara), S36E22 (May 21, 2011 – with musical guest Lady Gaga), and S38E16 (March 9, 2013). Here's a look back at some highlights from Timberlake's 2013 appearance – kicking things off with his "Five-Timers Monologue" that features Candice Bergen, Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, and more, clueing Timberlake in on what comes with the membership. From there, we have "It's A Date!" (with Steve Martin & Dan Ackroyd), "The Tales of Sober Caligula" (involving a now very boring Rome), a taste of "Maine Justice," and the filmed music video/sketch, "She's Got a D**k."

And here's a look at Timberlake performing "Suit & Tie" with Jay-Z, followed by his performance of "Mirrors":

And then we have Johnson, who hosted S40E14 (February 28, 2015 – with musical guest Alabama Shakes). In "Emergency Room," Dr. Thomas (Kenan Thompson) is called into work on his day off, resulting in a big surprise for his staff (Johnson, Leslie Jones) and patient (Taran Killam) when he shows up dressed as Worf from "Star Trek." In "Press Junket," the Fifty Shades of Grey star tackles questions about the film – from a fourth grader (Kyle Mooney). Finally, "Net Neutrality" sees the topic being addressed by Jennifer Owens (Sasheer Zamata) and panelists Samantha Shepherd (Johnson), Chris Konko (Pete Davidson), Mark Falanga (Bobby Moynihan), and Veronica Davis (Jones) – with some "interesting" analysis:

