SNL: Sweeney & Longfellow: When "Meet-Cute" Meets Real World (VIDEO)

In this midweek sketch, SNL host Sydney Sweeney and cast member Michael Longfellow show us what happens when a "meet-cute" misfires.

Get a peek into the SNL cast's table read with host Sweeney (hopefully) later today.

The March 9th SNL features host Josh Brolin, with Ariana Grande as musical guest.

Also featuring the SNL Season 49 cast photo by photographer Mary Ellen Matthews.

After yesterday's official welcome video, host Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You) and musical guest Kacey Musgraves are officially running the press gauntlet for this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live. And with it being Wednesday, that means we have a look at Sweeney & the SNL cast later on today during their table read. But right now, we have Sweeney being joined by SNL cast member Michael Longfellow for the midweek sketch – one that proves to be a teachable moment. You've heard of (and most likely seen) your fair share of "meet-cute" moments – those moments in films and shows when a couple that we all know is going to end up together have that "wacky, unexpected way" that they first meet. Well, let Sweeney and Longfellow demonstrate how that works most of the time in the real world… and don't forget that Saturday, March 9th, brings host Josh Brolin and musical guest Ariana Grande.

Saturday Night Live Season 49: Getting the Cast Together

Back in November 2023, SNL fans got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image that was taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews – here's a look:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released shortly after, spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

