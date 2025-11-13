Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl, SNL UK

SNL UK Lead Producer, Director, Head Writer Named; EP Lorne Michaels

SNL UK has tapped James Longman as lead producer, Liz Clare as director, and Daran Jonno Johnson as head writer, with EP Lorne Michaels.

Typically, we would be dropping an update on what's ahead with this weekend's episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live. However, thanks to the fine folks at UTAS UK Productions and Broadway Video, we have some big news to share regarding Sky's Saturday Night Live UK. James Longman has been tapped as lead producer, with Liz Clare joining as director, and Daran Jonno Johnson on board as head writer. SNL creator/EP Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer on the 2026-debuting series. "After several years in LA, it's amazing to come back home to such a vibrant and exciting live comedy scene," shared Longman. "'Saturday Night Live' has set the bar for live sketch comedy for half a century, and to help bring that legacy to London using our amazing on-screen and off-screen talent, along with a tremendous investment in UK production, is a massive honour."

Longman's resume includes CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Alan Carr: Chatty Man, The F Word, and The Friday Night Project. In addition, Longman was also behind specials like The Jonas Brothers Family Roast, The Friends Reunion, and Jamie Foxx: What Happened Was… Clare has made a significant impact when it comes to live broadcasts, with a resume that includes An Audience with Adele, The BRIT Awards, The MTV Video Music Awards, The Voice UK, Britain's Got Talent, and live events such as Glastonbury Festival and the BAFTA Film Awards. Johnson is an award-winning writer, comedian, and composer, who is one-third of the acclaimed sketch group SHEEPS. Johnson's writing credits include Wedding Season, Parlement, Siblings, and the animated series Elliott from Earth.

SNL UK will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio's UK production team and Broadway Video for Sky and NOW. Helen Kruger Bratt, Managing Director, oversees UTAS UK Productions. Shanna Baynard will serve as Executive in Charge of Production, and Andy Smith will be the Lead Producer for UTAS UK Productions, alongside Sam Salter, Production Executive. The series is commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones, Executive Director of Unscripted Originals at Sky, for Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios & Chief Content Officer for Sky. Saturday Night Live is a production of Broadway Video in association with Universal Television. Lorne Michaels is the creator and executive producer.

