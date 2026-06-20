Posted in: Games, Modiphius Entertainment, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: xcom, XCOM: The Miniatures Game

Modiphius Entertainment Announces XCOM: The Miniatures Game

Modiphius Entertainment revealed XCOM: The Miniatures Game — an all-new miniatures adventure wargame. Pre-orders start in July; retail releases from Fall to Winter.

Article Summary Modiphius Entertainment and 2K Games unveil XCOM: The Miniatures Game, a solo and co-op tabletop wargame due this fall/winter.

The 180-page core rulebook uses Five Parsecs From Home-inspired rules for squad creation, missions, combat, research, and base building.

XCOM: The Miniatures Game will offer monthly alien encounter sets, plus expansion-inspired content like MEC Troopers and EXALT.

Pre-orders open in July with resin miniatures, accessories, acrylic tokens, dice, reference cards, and an instant PDF with the book.

Modiphius Entertainment revealed a brand-new tabletop title on the way as they have partnered with 2K Games to make XCOM: The Miniatures Game. This is both a solo and co-op adventure wargame in which you'll explore the world of XCOM through a wide range of multi-part high-quality resin collectors' miniatures use4d hand-in-hand with its own Core Rulebook, all put together by the same team who created the Fallout, Elder Scrolls, and Mass Effect miniatures lines for Modiphius. We have more details below, as pre-orders will start in July, with products eventually dropping into retail stores from Fall to Winter this year.

XCOM: The Miniatures Game Will Invade Your Table This Fall

The pre-order will include the Core Rulebook, which is based on the best-selling Five Parsecs From Home adventure wargame rules. You will follow an elite team of XCOM operatives as they fight across different missions to build XCOM and defeat the alien threat. The 180-page core rulebook is packed with new color art. It includes rules for creating your squad, generating XCOM missions as the war progresses, a complete encounter and combat system, building and expanding the XCOM headquarters, researching new technologies, creating and collecting terrain, plus a player-versus-player mode for those who want to play the aliens for once!

New aliens will start to appear each month during the war, and players can purchase encounter sets that match the months to grow their game collection as they go. The rules will also incorporate content inspired by the video game's popular expansions, including advanced tech upgrades, MEC Troopers, and the treacherous EXALT faction. XCOM recruits can preorder a range of accessories, deluxe acrylic tokens, reference cards, an official dice set, and the first wave of releases altogether, or just grab the book to check it out. All pre-orders of the printed rulebook will receive the PDF immediately, so you can start reading and playing with any other miniatures you have to hand.

The pre-order miniatures wave includes a six-member XCOM Operatives squad, Sectoids, Sectoid Commanders, Thin Men, Outsiders, Floaters, Chryssalids, and Seekers. A set of Infection Pods will also be available to theme your modern-day scenery immediately with an iconic XCOM Enemy Unknown terrain piece. Later releases will include S.H.I.V.'s (and their variants), XCOM Veteran Operatives in popular armors, Mutons (including Berserkers and Elites), Cyberdiscs, Drones, Mechtoids, MEC Troopers, Heavy Floaters, Ethereals, Sectopods, and the EXALT.

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