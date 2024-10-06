Posted in: NBC, Review, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Writers, Cast Help Nate Bargatze Remind Us Why He's Back (Review)

The SNL writers/cast, host Nate Bargatze, and musical guest Coldplay kept Season 50 going strong with a lineup of strong sketches and more.

I think it's safe to say that NBC's Saturday Night Live and comedian Nate Bargatze really know how to play nice together. Proving that his first outing wasn't a one-hit wonder – and with the excellence of Coldplay in support – Bargatze demonstrated more of his comedic range in a lineup of live and filmed sketches that demonstrated that he, the writers, and the cast have a strong understanding of one another. As we dove into when we reviewed his previous hosting effort, Bargatze has a strong presence in sketches that reminds us that he's in the mix but also allows the ensemble to shine – and that respectful creative appreciation came through even stronger during this weekend's effort. Here's a look at what worked, one concern we had, and three sketches that really hit us hard.

SNL 50: Nate Bargatze/Coldplay – Some Thoughts…

What Worked? Everything. With the cold open, we had Maya Rudolph (VP Kamala Harris), Andy Samberg (Doug Emhoff), Jim Gaffigan (Gov. Tim Walz), and Dana Carvey (President Joseph Biden) returning to join Bowen Yang (Sen. JD Vance) to skewer the recent Vice-President debate/lovefest between Walz and Vance in what was an equal-opportunity takedown. As for the opening monologue, that was a no-brainer, with Bargatze in his element as he offered some hilarious insights into community college life and the dangers of DoorDash addictions. "Sábado Gigante" was another example of why Marcello Hernández was promoted to full-time SNL cast member, with his Chilean TV star/host Don Francisco a perfect counter to Bargatze's increasingly agitated and confused non-Spanish-speaking contestant.

If there was one moment that best defined "Golf Tournament," it was the scene of "Fairway Fred" floating dead – I was laughing and feeling horrible for it… and still laughing. "Coach Alan" brought back a whole lot of memories of when I played township soccer when I was little, and I appreciated how there's a line between winning one for the team and needing to get paid. As for "Sushi Glory Hole," what's not to love? We've got Lonely Island (Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer) back with a new song, and we've got Rudolph, Yang, and Kenan Thompson joining in. Throw that comedic talent into a music video/business pitch for an app where people can find sushi available in bathroom stalls all around NYC, and you have a song that has no right sticking in your brain for as long as it does.

At this point, I'm convinced that "Weekend Update" anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost can do no wrong. The duo is demonstrating just the right amount of cocky confidence that makes the jokes work, but it's more than that. At this point, Che and Jost can save a joke or drive it home with an arched brow or a smiling look off to the side at the audience – that's the level of comedic bond they have with viewers. Sure, you might groan over a headline – but you're waiting to hear what they'll say next. A quick observation about Jane Wickline's "Weekend Update" appearance, though. I like what I've seen of Wickline so far, and their musical background could prove invaluable moving forward, but that segment on Gen Z and socializing wasn't the strongest spotlight for them. A big part of the problem was that we couldn't hear Wickline that well, who also needed to look at the camera more. That said, it was still a solid effort, and any issues at play will easily smooth themselves out with more airtime.

What Were the Big Highlights? "Washington's Dream 2" had us worried – as most sequels do. But our return visit to see what else George Washington (Bargatze) had to share with his soldiers (Thompson, Yang, Mikey Day, and James Austin Johnson) about his dreams for the new nation did not disappoint and did right by the original sketch. It's a testament to Bargatze's comedic approach because he sells our absurdities in an almost twistedly endearing way. Bargatze's uncomfortable reaction to Thompson asking if Washington is talking about freedom for all men and Washington having Day jump out of the boat because a real Amercian would never want to know what is in a hot dog were highlights.

"Water Park" highlighted what SNL is really good at – spotlighting the day-to-day absurdities that we face… and how we tend to make them even more absurd. A tragedy at the top of a water park slide leads to a hilarious game of "moral chess,' with two EMTs (Bargatze and Michael Longfellow) knowing exactly what the best (and more fun) way would be to get a dead body to the bottom of a water slide – they just won't admit it. Devon Walker is spot-on as the more-than-willing water park employee, with Wickline perfect as the voice of reason who gets their words used against them.

"Mile High Burger Challenge": Just so we're clear? On the surface, this was a wonderfully tasteless sketch combining the heartbreak of discussing the future of a father with dementia with the need to win a trip to Hawaii by consuming a whole lot of food (and don't forget the cherry chocolate milkshake) in record-breaking time. But more than that, it was… THE REVENGE OF HEIDI GARDNER! While the family (Bargatze, Day, Yang, and Sarah Sherman) attempts to address the uncomfortable topic, a mistaken order and the need for a vacation ends up taking over the conversation – and the entire table. After having to do interview after interview over breaking during the "Beavis and Butt-Head," Heidi Gardner went to town in terms of the physical comedy, forcing her four sketch co-stars to break more than once while she kept things going like a champ.

