Snowpiercer Final Season Sneak Preview: Game-Changer for Layton?

With the final season arriving on July 21st, here's a preview for AMC's Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean & Jennifer Connelly-starring Snowpiercer.

In less than two weeks, the epic final season of Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, and Jennifer Connelly -starring Snowpiercer will hit our screens – with the Season 4 action hitting on a number of fronts. Melanie (Connelly) leads the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, while Layton (Diggs) leads the others on Big Alice – choosing to venture into the unknown, outside world of New Eden. Now, we're getting a sneak preview of what's to come – with Layton realizing that the reality of their situation is quite different than he expected.

Here's a look at the special look that was released earlier today, followed by the previously released extended preview – with the fourth & final season of AMC & AMC+'s Snowpiercer set to pull into the station on July 21st:

In addition, here's a look at the official overview for the season premiere, "Snakes In The Garden," giving us a better sense of how much time has passed: "Nine months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice parted ways, Till (Mickey Sumner) and Ben (Iddo Goldberg) encounter unforeseen enemies when Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) sends them off the train on a reconnaissance mission. Meanwhile, the residents of New Eden face uncertain times and unknown adversaries, compelling them to further confront the complexities of their new reality." Earlier this month, we were also treated to a new image gallery for the fourth season – here's a look:

Along with Diggs, Bean, and Connelly, the series also stars Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O'Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Sheila Vand. In addition, Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) and Michael Aronov (The Americans) have joined the cast for the upcoming season. Executive producers for the fourth season include Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements & Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt & Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun & Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios distributes Snowpiercer internationally and brokered this acquisition.

